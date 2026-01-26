Barcelona closing in on contract agreement with star midfielder

Last summer, Barcelona almost parted ways with Fermin Lopez, but they will be very thankful that he stayed. The 22-year-old midfielder has been in sensational form this season, with 10 goals and 10 assists racked up already, and they are now prepared to reward him for his exploits.

During the final weeks of last summer’s transfer window, Chelsea pushed hard to sign Fermin. Barcelona did not close the door to his departure, with their decision being left up to the player himself, who ultimately decided to stick around at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Since then, Fermin has reached another level, and Barcelona intend to secure his future with a new contract. Talks started recently, and according to MD, there is an expectation that everything will be finalised by the end of the month.

Barcelona offer new five-year contract with improved salary

Barcelona are hoping to convince Fermin to sign on by offering him a new five-year contract, which would keep him at the club until the summer of 2031. Furthermore, their offer comes with a significant salary increase, which they consider to be deserved due to his excellent form this season.

Barcelona are in a hurry to tie down Fermin to a new deal, with this especially being the case for president Joan Laporta, who wants it done before the election process begins. However, the player and his representatives are in no rush, and they intend to give it much thought before signalling their intent.

It has been a stellar turnaround for Fermin at Barcelona. He thought his time at the club was over as recent as 2023, but he is now one of the first team’s most important players. It remains to be seen whether he does agree to a new contract, but given his love for the Catalan giants, it would be no surprise to see this done.