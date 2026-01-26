The recent situation involving Dro Fernandez has led to increased focus on the agents of up-and-coming Barcelona players. The 18-year-old midfielder, who is represented by Ivan de la Pena, is about to leave the Spotify Camp Nou in favour of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, which has left many within Can Barca very unhappy.

Dro’s departure is seen as a big blow for Barcelona, who had very high hopes for the teenager. He cited a lack of playing time as the main reason for his decision to move on, but a contributing factor has now been alleged.

As per Cadena SER, it has been claimed that some players involved at Barcelona, especially those within La Masia, are uncomfortable about the influence that agents such as Pini Zahavi and Jorge Mendes have. The pair, both of whom have a close relationship with president Joan Laporta, represent many of the players that are considered to have the best chance of breaking into the senior squad.

Dro is one of the few young players to have been involved in the first team that is not represented by Mendes or Zahavi. His agent, the aforementioned de la Pena, has attracted ire within Barcelona over the situation with the teenager and his decision to pursue a January move to PSG.

Is agent influence a concern at Barcelona?

Much has been made of the alleged influence that Mendes has at Barcelona, which includes transfer dealings that have happened in the past. However, it does not appear that this will be waning anytime soon, given that Laporta is very happy with how things are running – and the same can be said with Zahavi. However, it could mean that more young talents represented by neither end up jumping ship in the years to come, which is a worry.