Barcelona are about to finalise their second departure of the winter transfer window, following on from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s loan move to Girona. He will soon be joined at the exit door by Dro Fernandez, who is in the process of finalising a transfer to Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier this month, Dro took the decision to hand in a transfer request, having been left unhappy with his lack of playing time this season. Given that he has a €6m release clause in his contract, Barcelona could do little to stop it, and PSG quickly agreed personal terms with the 18-year-old midfielder.

In order to preserve their positive relations with the Catalan side, PSG opted to negotiate a deal above Dro’s release clause. These talks have now concluded, with the reigning European champions having agreed to pay €8m to get their man, as MD have reported.

Dro already in Paris for medical tests

The report also reveals that Dro has travelled to Paris to undergo medical examinations. Once these are completed, he will be able to sign his new contract, thus confirming him as a new PSG player.

Dro’s decision to leave Barcelona has not gone down well in Catalonia, as was made clear by club president Joan Laporta during a recent radio appearance. They believe that the situation came out of nowhere, and the €8m they are about to receive will feel like little, given how highly he was valued within Can Barca.

Nevertheless, there is little that Barcelona can do about the situation now. It is not the first time they have parted ways with a young talent against their wishes, but as was the case with Marc Guiu in 2024, they carried out without it affecting them too much. They will believe that a similar case will occur this time around too.