Arsenal planning summer move for Real Madrid defender

Real Madrid are poised to lose at least one defender in the summer, but there could be a number of others that move on from the Bernabeu. David Alaba is certain to leave when his contract is up, Antonio Rudiger is in a similar situation, while at the other end of the scale, Victor Valdepenas could be someone that departs.

Valdepenas, who made his first team debut last month in the La Liga victory over Alaves, is well-regarded within Valdebebas, but he could soon be prised away from Real Madrid. Arsenal have been interested in signing him for some time, and in the summer, they could finally make their move.

According to BBC Sport (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal bosses have internally discussed the possibility of signing Valdepenas during the summer transfer window. The 19-year-old left-back, who can also operate as a central defender, is seen as a player that can make a big impression at the Emirates.

Real Madrid are well-protected amid Arsenal interest

Arsenal may well make a serious attempt to sign Valdepenas, but Real Madrid are likely to block any offers that come their way. The teenager is seen as a top prospect in La Fabrica, and given that left-back is an area of concern outside of regular starter Alvaro Carreras, he has a clear pathway to the senior squad.

The only way for Arsenal to sign Valdepenas may end up being by paying his release clause, but Real Madrid are well-covered in this regard. His is valued at €50m, which is a figure that the Premier League leaders are almost certainly not going to pay for a player that has one senior appearance in his career so far.

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal do go for Valdepenas, but if so, expect resistance from Real Madrid.