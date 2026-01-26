Arsenal step up pursuit of Barcelona target Julian Alvarez

Arsenal have used the La Liga market on many occasions over the last few years, and they could do so again in 2026. The likes of Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Cristhian Mosquera have swapped Spain for London, and the latest to do so could be Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez signed for Atleti in the summer of 2024, and although he has been off-colour this season, he has been excellent at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano. As a result, he has attracted strong interest from a number of clubs across Europe, with the most notable being Barcelona.

The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with Alvarez, but Arsenal are now prepared to steal a march on the rest of the competition. According to ESPN, the Premier League leaders are weighing up a summer move for the Argentina international, who would cost well in excess of €100m.

Arsenal have key advantage in Alvarez race

Barcelona are unlikely to move for Alvarez due to their well-documented financial woes, which would leave the Premier League clubs as favourites for his signature, were he to leave Atleti. If this is the case, Arsenal would be well-placed, given that sporting director Andrea Berta has a close relationship with the striker, given that he negotiated the deal that saw him end up at Los Colchoneros.

Atleti are no longer confined by the financial restraints they were a few years ago, which is why they are unlikely to consider any sale of Alvarez. However, that would not stop Arsenal from trying, and it will be interesting to see whether a serious attempt is made to take him to the Emirates. They already have Viktor Gyokeres on their books, but given his struggles since arriving from Sporting CP, there is scope for another striker to be added to Mikel Arteta’s squad.