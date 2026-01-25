Real Madrid poised to receive €10m transfer windfall from Milan

Real Madrid have raked in millions in recent years via pre-agreed sell-on clauses for some of their former players, and in 2026, this trend is poised to continue. The biggest windfall coming their way could be courtesy of Mario Gila, who has impressed in Italy since leaving the Spanish capital in the summer of 2022.

Gila signed for Lazio at that time, and over the course of the last three years, he has developed into a key player. However, he could now be poached away in a move that Real Madrid would certainly welcome.

Real Madrid themselves have previously been linked with re-signing Gila, but now, a move within Italy is most likely. As per Diario AS, Milan are lining up a summer move for the 25-year-old, which would be worth in the region of €20m.

As part of the agreement with Lazio, Real Madrid retained a 50% sell-on clause, which is common practice for them when selling La Fabrica players. If he ends up at Milan for €20m, they would be entitled to €10m, which would be a nice financial boost that Los Blancos officials could use towards their own transfer business.

Real Madrid don’t need the money, but do they need Gila?

Real Madrid are planning to sign a centre-back of their own, given that David Alaba is certain to leave, and Antonio Rudiger could also be heading for the exit door. They have ended their interest in the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano, while they missed out on Marc Guehi to Manchester City.

A squad option to compete with the likes of Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao and Raul Asencio is likely to be who Real Madrid go for, and Gila would be a very good fit. He has been impressive at Lazio, and a return to the Bernabeu would be well-deserved.