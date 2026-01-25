Liverpool make move to appoint Xabi Alonso as next manager

Real Madrid parted ways with Xabi Alonso less than two weeks ago, but a return to the dugout could already be on the cards. The 44-year-old walked away from the Bernabeu after the Spanish Supercup final defeat to Barcelona, and soon, he could be walking into another of the clubs he represented during his playing career.

Prior to arriving at Real Madrid last summer, Alonso was linked with the Liverpool job. He was earmarked to replace Jurgen Klopp in 2024, but in the end, he chose to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season before ending up in the Spanish capital.

18 months on from that, Alonso could now be set for the Anfield gig. As per Diario AS, Liverpool have already contact his representatives to discover whether he would be interested in replacing Arne Slot, whose future on Merseyside has been in doubt for a number of weeks.

Alonso is willing to take over as Liverpool manager

Alonso is currently taking some much-needed time away from football after a difficult spell at Real Madrid, but according to the report, he has made it clear that he would be open to becoming Liverpool’s next manager. For now, the decision to sack Slot has not been made, but it could happen in the coming weeks if the reigning Premier League champions fail to pick up form.

Despite his disappointing time at Real Madrid, it is clear that Alonso’s stock remains high. A move to Liverpool would make sense for both parties, as it would be a top job without as much pressure as he was under at the Bernabeu – and arguably, there are much less egos, which is an area that many believe the Tolosa native to have particularly struggled during this time in charge at Los Blancos.