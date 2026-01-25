In the coming days, it is expected that Barcelona will finalise the sale of Dro Fernandez to Paris Saint-Germain. The reigning European champions have already finalised a contract agreement with the young midfielder, who handed in a transfer request earlier in the month.

Barcelona are extremely unhappy at the prospect of losing Dro, whom they consider to be a top talent. The 18-year-old was promoted to the first team last summer, and after five appearances across all competitions, he has decided to move on due to a lack of playing time.

PSG could very well close a deal by paying Dro’s €6m release clause, but as of yet, they have not. And according to MD, they will not do so, with their idea being to agree a fee just over €8m with Barcelona.

Why do PSG want to pay €8m instead of €6m?

There are a couple of reasons why PSG are going this route, with the main one being that they do not want to sour the relations that have built between the two clubs. Barcelona’s decision to walk away from the Superleague project, coupled with their idea of returning to the ECA, has strengthened ties with the Ligue 1 side, who are clear that they do not want any of the progress made to go to waste.

Furthermore, PSG will save some tax by avoiding paying Dro’s release clause, but this is seen as a side benefit. Nevertheless, it is the second time that the French giants have managed to prise away a player from Barcelona against the Catalan club’s wishes, after 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele left for Paris in the summer of 2023.

The expectation is that Dro will eventually join PSG. A deal is not believe to be in doubt, despite the recent hold up.