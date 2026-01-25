Barcelona reclaim top spot in La Liga with victory over Real Oviedo

Barcelona 3-0 Real Oviedo

Barcelona have returned to winning ways in La Liga, having seen off relegation-threatened Real Oviedo at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The first half was tough for Barcelona, who struggled to break through the visiting side. Their best chance came in stoppage time when Raphinha’s effort was beaten away by Aaron Escandell, who was largely kept quiet thanks to the defenders in front of him.

It was a poor performance in the opening 45 minutes from Barcelona, and Hansi Flick would have read his side the riot act at the half time interval – and it has worked. Just six minutes into the second period, Dani Olmo scored the opening goal. A defensive error from Oviedo defender David Carmo led to the ball finding the Barcelona midfielder, who made no mistake.

Minutes later, they doubled their lead when Raphinha broke through on goal after another error in the Oviedo defender – this time from David Costas – and the Brazilian winger delicately chipped the ball over Escandell to score the Catalans’ second of the afternoon.

On 74 minutes, the third goal came for Barcelona, which ensured the three points. Olmo drove forward from midfield before delivering a cross into the box that was acrobatically turned home by Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old had been kept relatively quiet by Oviedo, but he could not be kept down.

Barcelona back to the summit of La Liga

Robert Lewandowski should have netted goal number four when he was played in by Roony Bardghji late on, but his effort was straight at Escandell. It meant that Barcelona had to settle for three, but they will be pleased nonetheless after bouncing back from a poor display in the first half. The result means they are back to the top of the La Liga standings, having been overtaken by Real Madrid on Saturday.