Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga with a hard-fought 3-0 victory over Real Oviedo at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Dani Olmo, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.
Joan Garcia – 7
Did everything that was asked of him, as he records yet another clean sheet.
Eric Garcia – 7
Started at right-back before moving centrally in the second half, and in both roles he was very solid.
Pau Cubarsi – 7.5
Very impressive performance from the 19-year-old, who will have silenced some of his doubters with that showing.
Gerard Martin – 5.5
Booked inside the opening 10 minutes, and that defined his performance. It was no surprise to see him taken off at half time.
Joao Cancelo – 6.5
His first start in his second Barcelona spell, and while he looked rusty, he did well.
Marc Casado – 6.5
Got better as the game went on, which will give him confidence.
Frenkie de Jong – 7
Controlling performance from the Dutch midfielder.
Dani Olmo – 7.5
Poor first half, but he made the difference in the second. He opened the scoring with a confident finish before setting up Barcelona’s third of the afternoon.
Lamine Yamal – 7
Oviedo kept him quiet, but he popped up with a spectacular goal to round off the scoring for Barcelona.
Raphinha – 7
Like his wing partner, he was not at his best, but he was decisive after an Oviedo error to make it 2-0.
Robert Lewandowski – 6
He tried his best, but it was not to be for the Polish striker, who missed a big chance in the dying stages.
Substitutes
Jules Kounde – 6.5
Came on at half time, and did well.
Fermin Lopez – 6
Looked confident when he was brought on, but could not add another goal contribution to his collection.
Alejandro Balde – 6.5
Provided a big threat down the left when he came on.
Marc Bernal – 6
More important minutes in the tank for the teenager.
Roony Bardghji – 6
Should’ve had an assist late on.
