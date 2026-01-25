Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga with a hard-fought 3-0 victory over Real Oviedo at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Dani Olmo, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

Joan Garcia – 7

Did everything that was asked of him, as he records yet another clean sheet.

Eric Garcia – 7

Started at right-back before moving centrally in the second half, and in both roles he was very solid.

Pau Cubarsi – 7.5

Very impressive performance from the 19-year-old, who will have silenced some of his doubters with that showing.

Gerard Martin – 5.5

Booked inside the opening 10 minutes, and that defined his performance. It was no surprise to see him taken off at half time.

Joao Cancelo – 6.5

His first start in his second Barcelona spell, and while he looked rusty, he did well.

Marc Casado – 6.5

Got better as the game went on, which will give him confidence.

Frenkie de Jong – 7

Controlling performance from the Dutch midfielder.

Dani Olmo – 7.5

Poor first half, but he made the difference in the second. He opened the scoring with a confident finish before setting up Barcelona’s third of the afternoon.

Lamine Yamal – 7

Oviedo kept him quiet, but he popped up with a spectacular goal to round off the scoring for Barcelona.

Raphinha – 7

Like his wing partner, he was not at his best, but he was decisive after an Oviedo error to make it 2-0.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

He tried his best, but it was not to be for the Polish striker, who missed a big chance in the dying stages.

Substitutes

Jules Kounde – 6.5

Came on at half time, and did well.

Fermin Lopez – 6

Looked confident when he was brought on, but could not add another goal contribution to his collection.

Alejandro Balde – 6.5

Provided a big threat down the left when he came on.

Marc Bernal – 6

More important minutes in the tank for the teenager.

Roony Bardghji – 6

Should’ve had an assist late on.