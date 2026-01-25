Barcelona Real Oviedo

WATCH: Dani Olmo scores opener for Barcelona before Raphinha doubles lead

Barcelona can return to the top of La Liga with victory over Real Oviedo, and they are on course to do so after scoring twice in quick succession at the Spotify Camp Nou to make it 2-0.

The first half was tough for Barcelona, who struggled to break through the visiting side. In truth, it was a poor performance, and Hansi Flick would have read his side the riot act at the half time interval – and it has worked.

Just six minutes into the second period, Dani Olmo has scored the opening goal. A defensive error from Oviedo defender David Carmo led to the ball finding the Barcelona midfielder, who makes no mistake.

Minutes later, Barcelona have doubled their lead. Raphinha broke through on goal, and he delicately chipped the ball over Oviedo goalkeeper Aaron Escandell to score the Catalans’ second of the afternoon.

Oviedo had defensively excellently, but two errors in quick succession mean they are trailing by two. As for Barcelona, who are currently being busy in the transfer market, they are going back to the top of La Liga.

