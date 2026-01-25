Atletico Madrid Sporting Director Mateu Alemany and manager Diego Simeone continue to contradict each other in front of the media, as the transfer window enters its final week. Simeone has been insistent on bringing in more players, while Alemany has been more cautious about what Los Rojiblancos need.

During the January transfer window, Javi Galan, Carlos Martin, Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori have all exited the club, without any further additions. Earlier this week Simeone called for signings, but Alemany noted that they were looking to bring in one or two more players, if they made a difference in quality.

Marc Pubill has been dribbled past a grand total of 0 times in his last 5 games. -Mallorca: 0

-Galatasaray: 0

-Alavés: 0

-Deportivo de La Coruña: 0

-Real Madrid: 0 pic.twitter.com/CthpGOMrzX — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 25, 2026

Mateu Alemany: ‘Something special or we won’t move’

Speaking ahead of Atletico’s 3-0 victory over RCD Mallorca, Alemany was asked about their plans in the final stages of the transfer market.

“There’s one week and one day left; we’re going to keep confirming things on our list day by day, and obviously, things are becoming clearer. We’ve already pretty much determined what can and can’t be done, always with clarity. In the next two or three days, we should have a clear idea of ​​whether we’re going to do something or not,” he told DAZN, as quoted by Diario AS.

“You can’t wait until the last minute. By Thursday at the latest, there has to be a clear idea and a very concrete situation. If we want to do something, it has to be something solid and incorporate a player of a differential level that helps, a player with significant status.”

Simeone had noted last week that even if some of the players who had left weren’t playing much, having them there was important in case of injuries or otherwise. Something Alemany didn’t seem to agree with.

“We had 24 players in the squad, there were too many players and then there was also movement that happens in the market; that’s how it happened and we adapted with a clear and coordinated plan.”

“Yes, the coach, staff, and club are completely aligned on what we need and what we’d like; we also take into accout the realities of the market. We need something, something special, with differential quality; otherwise, we’ll stay put and look towards our youth academy. The squad has sufficient depth; the four departures, numerically speaking, are really just one. We’re working on it, fully engaged in the market, but without getting nervous.”

#AtleticoMadrid beat Mallorca. The Julian Álvarez conundrum. The other headscratcher for Simeone. Stuff I didn't fit in: Pubill is fantastic, Llorente is good too. Barrios has 2/3 moves a game that get Atleti going, more and more consistent. pic.twitter.com/ctjQJhZEKJ — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) January 25, 2026

Diego Simeone: ‘It’s very clear the players we need’

Simeone, speaking after their win over Mallorca, sang a very different tune during his post-match press conference.

“We need players to complete the squad, and I hope to reach the level that Mateu, Miguel [Angel Gil Marin], Enrique [Cerezo], Carlos [Bucero], and I know we can reach.”

“We will no doubt look for the players the team needs, because it needs them.”

In contrast to Alemany, Simeone seemed to feel that not making signings was not an option.

“I have nothing to add here. Mateu and I talk every day, in constant conversation, and it’s very clear which players we need.”

Simeone on Alvarez’s goal drought

This week Julian Alvarez’s goal drought in La Liga turned four months old. It has become a constant topic of discussion for Simeone in every press conference, but he commented that “Julian played a fantastic game without scoring, but fantastic nonetheless,” before he could be asked about it. After he was, he had the following to say.

“All players go through streaks, but we’re always relaxed about it, knowing he’s a differential player. If we want to achieve anything this season, we need him at 100%, because he’s one of the best players on the team.”