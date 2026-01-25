Barcelona Real Oviedo

WATCH: Lamine Yamal scores acrobatic effort as Barcelona go 3-0 up

Barcelona are heading back to the top of La Liga, having scored their third goal of the afternoon against Real Oviedo at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The first half was tough for Barcelona, who struggled to break through the visiting side. In truth, it was a poor performance, and Hansi Flick would have read his side the riot act at the half time interval – and it has worked.

Just six minutes into the second period, Dani Olmo scored the opening goal. A defensive error from Oviedo defender David Carmo led to the ball finding the Barcelona midfielder, who made no mistake. Minutes later, they doubled their lead when Raphinha broke through on goal, and he delicately chipped the ball over Oviedo goalkeeper Aaron Escandell to score the Catalans’ second of the afternoon.

On 74 minutes, the third goal has come for Barcelona. Olmo’s cross into the box was acrobatically turned home by Lamine Yamal.

It’s a special goal from Lamine Yamal, who has been quieter than usual in this one. In the end, it does not matter as he’s got his goal, and Barcelona are heading for victory.

