Villarreal 0-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have made it three wins in a week, having edged past Villarreal in a tense affair at La Ceramica.

The first half saw few chances for either side. Gerard Moreno played a lovely ball over the ball for Georges Mikautadze, but he could not keep his volleyed effort down. At the other end, Vinicius Junior went closest for Real Madrid, but his strike from the edge of the box went agonisingly wide of the left post.

Villarreal repelled Real Madrid well before the interval, but their resolve was broken just two minutes into the second half. Vinicius did well to drive to the by-line in a rare moment where he got the better of Pau Navarro, his cutback wasn’t dealt with by Pape Gueye, and that allowed Kylian Mbappe to tap the ball home for his 20th goal of the season in La Liga.

That gave something for Real Madrid to hold on to, but it also meant that Villarreal had to come out more. They had a huge chance to equalise soon after when a well-worked set-piece routine saw Gerard Moreno have a free shot 10 yards out, but much to the disbelief of the home crowd, he sent his strike over Thibaut Courtois’ crossbar.

In stoppage time, Mbappe made the points safe from the penalty spot. He was brought down by Alfonso Pedraza, and he dusted himself off to score a Panenka effort for his second of the evening and 21st of the season in La Liga.

Real Madrid are back at La Liga’s summit – for now

It is a third defeat in a row for Villarreal, following on from losses to Real Betis last weekend and Ajax in midweek. As for Real Madrid, this latest win sees them leapfrog Barcelona to go top of La Liga, although the Catalans can reclaim top spot with a victory over Real Oviedo on Sunday.