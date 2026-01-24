Real Madrid made it three consecutive victories in all competitions with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday, with both goals coming from Kylian Mbappe.

Thibaut Courtois – 6.5

It was a quiet evening for the Real Madrid goalkeeper, who only had one save to make throughout the 90 minutes.

Fede Valverde – 7

Good link-up play from the right-back position, where he continues to look at his best.

Raul Asencio – 7

Solid performance from Asencio, who has been very impressive in recent weeks.

Dean Huijsen – 7

A much better showing from the Spain international defender. He has been poor for a number of weeks, but he looked back to his former self at La Ceramica, as he was decisive in his duels.

Alvaro Carreras – 6.5

A consistent performance, as he helped Real Madrid to another clean sheet.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6.5

Did not have an good start to the match, but as it progressed, he got better and better.

Arda Guler – 7

Guler has looked back to his start-of-the-season form over the last week, and this was another impressive display from him. He was always an option in midfield.

Jude Bellingham – 7

He did not have much of an attack in the final third, but as for an all-round performance, it was a very good one from Bellingham.

Franco Mastantuono – 6.5

Lively performance from the Argentine, although he was unable to make a difference in attack.

Kylian Mbappe – 7.5

Kept quiet in the first half, but he made the difference in the second. He was in the right place at the right time for his first goal, and he made the second all on his own.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

Made a big contribution for the first goal, but aside from that, he struggled to get the better of the Villarreal defence.

Substitutes

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Competed well after coming on with 15 minutes to go.

Brahim Diaz – 6

Back from AFCON, he played his part in helping Real Madrid see out the win.