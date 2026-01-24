Real Madrid are going top of La Liga, having doubled their lead over Villarreal deep into stoppage time at La Ceramica.

The first half was an even occasion, with neither side able to create any clear chances. Vinicius Junior went close with an effort from the edge of the box, but aside from that, it has been difficult for Real Madrid to break down the home side – until now.

Two minutes after the half time interval, the deadlock was broken. Vinicius did well to drive to the by-line, his cutback wasn’t dealt with by Pape Gueye, and Kylian Mbappe tapped home the loose ball.

Villarreal have pushed hard for an equaliser, and after missing a golden chance through Gerard Moreno, they have now been confined to defeat. Mbappe has notched his second, this time from the penalty spot after he was fouled.

Aint no way Mbappe hit the panenka with Brahim Diaz watching Everyone is trolling Morocco 😭😂pic.twitter.com/65pMs88i9y — fan (@NoodleHairCR7) January 24, 2026

It’s now 21 goals in La Liga for Mbappe, who continues to be Real Madrid’s difference maker. Los Blancos are top of the standings – for now – thanks to him.