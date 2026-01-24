Real Madrid Villarreal

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe scores opening goal as Real Madrid lead Villarreal

Real Madrid can temporarily go top of La Liga with a victory over Villarreal, and they are on course to do so after taking the lead at La Ceramica.

The first half was an even occasion, with neither side able to create any clear chances. Vinicius Junior went close with an effort from the edge of the box, but aside from that, it has been difficult for Real Madrid to break down the home side – until now.

Two minutes after the half time interval, the deadlock has been broken. Vinicius does well to drive to the by-line, his cutback isn’t dealt with by Pape Gueye, and Kylian Mbappe taps home the loose ball.

That’s goal number 20 for Mbappe in La Liga this season, which is a remarkable return. Real Madrid are struggling to score goals outside of him, but if he continues to bang them in, it’s unlikely that anyone at the club will care.

Posted by

Tags La Liga Real Madrid Villarreal

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News