Real Madrid can temporarily go top of La Liga with a victory over Villarreal, and they are on course to do so after taking the lead at La Ceramica.

The first half was an even occasion, with neither side able to create any clear chances. Vinicius Junior went close with an effort from the edge of the box, but aside from that, it has been difficult for Real Madrid to break down the home side – until now.

Two minutes after the half time interval, the deadlock has been broken. Vinicius does well to drive to the by-line, his cutback isn’t dealt with by Pape Gueye, and Kylian Mbappe taps home the loose ball.

🚨🚨| GOAL: KYLIAN MBAPPE BREAKS THE DEADLOCK!!! Villarreal 0-1 Real Madridpic.twitter.com/8WgtAFkrF4 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 24, 2026

Mbappe scores his 20th league goal of the season 📈 pic.twitter.com/sJ5bRGEjq7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 24, 2026

That’s goal number 20 for Mbappe in La Liga this season, which is a remarkable return. Real Madrid are struggling to score goals outside of him, but if he continues to bang them in, it’s unlikely that anyone at the club will care.