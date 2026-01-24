Real Madrid capped off a fine week with a third win in a row, having seen off Villarreal by a 2-0 scoreline at La Ceramica on Saturday. It is also a result that temporarily takes them top of La Liga, with Barcelona not in action until Sunday.

As per Marca, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa expressed his delight with the performance of his side when he spoke to Real Madrid TV.

“Everyone’s commitment, effort, work, is the first thing I’ve seen since I arrived. Winning on this ground has a lot of merit and it’s thanks to the work of the boys. We haven’t had many days to work either, they have been more recovery than work but little by little they understand what we want, with more time everything will be easier. They are players of a high level and with little that you order them and tell them what we want from them, things are going well.”

Arbeloa saved special praise for Kylian Mbappe, who scored Real Madrid’s two goals in Vila-Real, and forward partner Vinicius Junior.

“They are the two best in the world. They are very unbalanced, we try to make them touch the ball as much as possible, look for situations that Vini can go outside, that Kylian can break into space. We are very happy to have them in this state of form. They are the first two who are pressing, helping the midfielders, that solidarity that we need from them and very happy that the reward comes in the form of goals.”

Arbeloa looks ahead of Champions League clash in Portugal

Arbeloa was also asked about Wednesday’s Champions League match against Benfica. A win for Real Madrid would ensure a top 8 finish in the league phase, which would mean automatic passage to the last 16 of the competition.

“For all madridismo it will be a special match. The objective is the top 8, and the higher up, the better for the draw.”