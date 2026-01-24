Real Madrid picked up an important victory over Villarreal on Saturday, with two goals from Kylian Mbappe ensuring a 2-0 success at La Ceramica. The result takes Alvaro Arbeloa’s side to the top of La Liga, with Barcelona not in action until Sunday afternoon against Real Oviedo.

Mbappe broke the deadlock on 47 minutes before sealing the victory in stoppage time. After being taken down by Alfonso Pedraza inside the penalty area, he dusted himself off before chipping the ball down the middle, with Villarreal goalkeeper Luiz Junior having already thrown himself to his right.

Upon scoring, Movistar cameras (via Diario AS) picked up the moment that Mbappe dedicates his goal to Brahim Diaz, as he shouts “for you, for you” at his Real Madrid teammate.

It has been a difficult seven days for Brahim, whose own Panenka penalty was saved by Edouard Mendy during last weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal. His side would go on to lose 1-0, with the winning goal scored by Pape Gueye, who was also in action at La Ceramica on Saturday.

Brahim has full support of Real Madrid

Brahim received a lot of criticism over the failed effort, for which he has already apologised. Despite this, he has received the full support of his Real Madrid teammates, and Mbappe’s action have made that very clear.

Brahim will be hoping to move on from the incident, now that he has returned to action with Real Madrid. The forward is a very important player for Alvaro Arbeloa, whom he worked with for the first time this week after Xabi Alonso was sacked while he was away at AFCON with Morocco. He will hope to play his way into the starting line-up over the coming weeks, although he faces strong competition from Rodrygo Goes and Franco Mastantuono.