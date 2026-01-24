Earlier this week, Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed the date for this year’s presidential elections. The vote will take place in March, and it coincides with the Catalans’ La Liga clash against Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Despite this, head coach Hansi Flick gave his backing to Laporta’s decision. As per Diario AS, he does not believe that the election will have any impact on his players.

“It’s not my job, but I knew it. I spoke with the president and I think it is good news that they are as soon as possible. I don’t think it will affect the team. We are professionals and we will be focused on giving our best.”

Flick, whose arrival at Barcelona in the summer of 2024 was masterminded by Laporta, made it clear that he hopes the current hierarchy will remain in place post-election.

“In the last year and a half there have been many positive changes. We have invested money, we have chosen the signings well. And we have given the opportunity to players from La Masia to grow. I think we’ve done a lot of things well and stability is important for the club. This is the most important thing. We’ll see what happens. The members have to choose about the future of the club and we hope they do it in the right direction.”

Flick: Of course I’ll vote

However, Flick made it clear that he will not reveal whom he intends to vote for, although he did confirm that he will place his ballot when the electoral process gets underway in March.

“The vote is secret. It’s not that big of a deal, but I’ll vote, of course.”

Barcelona are hoping to tie Flick down to another new contract in the coming months, with his existing deal running out in 18 months’ time. Their ability to do so could depend on whether Laporta stays on as president, given the close relationship between the two.