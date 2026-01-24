Barcelona are back in La Liga action on Sunday afternoon, as they play host to Real Oviedo at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Catalans are aiming to bounce back domestically, having been defeated by Real Sociedad last weekend.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick has given his thoughts on the upcoming match, with a win needed to ensure that Barcelona reclaim top spot after Real Madrid’s victory over Villarreal on Saturday.

“We are playing at home again and that is good. This, as always, is about us, how we approach the match. We’ve started some games losing lately and we have to change that.”

Pau Cubarsi is poised for a return to the line-up after being rested in midweek, and Flick is backing his young defender to return to his best level.

“He has just turned 19 years old. It’s normal that in some situations he doesn’t play at the highest level, but he has a very high potential and for me he’s one of the best centre-backs in Spain.”

Flick: Araujo is an option to start

Ronald Araujo could partner him in the centre of defence, with Flick confirming that the Uruguayan could make his first start since returning to the fold after a period of absence.

“We have to manage his minutes. He is well and is an option to start. But we have to see. Tomorrow we will know more.”

Fermin Lopez can always change games – Flick

Flick also spoke glowingly on Fermin Lopez, who has been one of Barcelona’s standout performers over the last few weeks.

“He can always change games and what we ask of him, simply, is that he is at his level. Calm with the ball. He has dynamics, intensity and with spaces that is dangerous for the opponent. That’s what I want to see from him. He always creates chances in attack; and he also works in defence.”

Flick provides update on Gavi recovery

Barcelona are hoping to see Gavi back in action in the coming weeks, although Flick has made it clear that the talismanic midfielder will not be rushed back.

“He’s improved a lot. The most important thing for him is not to take two or three steps before the first. You have to trust our medical staff. He has a long race ahead of him and he doesn’t necessarily have to be fast. If he’s back in February, everyone will be happy. But the most important thing is that when you return, you do it well. That is the important thing and that is what we work on.”