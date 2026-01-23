The motive behind Barcelona moving to reopen singing section

The end is seemingly in sight for the long run without the singing section at Barcelona home games. The groups that generally comprise of the ‘singing’ section have been banned since November of 2024 following a dispute over a fine.

However it seems their dispute, could be on the verge of ending, after earlier this week the club announced they were now in dialogue with the groups over allowing them back in. Sport explain that their return could come in March, with the club looking to bring them back after they gain the licence to open the remainder of the first two tiers, expanding the capacity of Camp Nou to 60,000.

The motive behind Barcelona’s sudden change of heart

The Catalan daily go on to explain that the club got wind of meeting between the fan groups on Monday. During that meeting, they were organising a press conference to explain their stance on the matter publicly, which is generally understood to be that they do not feel it is just that all of the section should be punished for the actions of a few.

Barcelona called a meeting with the group urgently, which was attended by Enric Bosch, part of the social area of the club, among others. The fan groups set the condition that they would only meet on the condition that Institutional Vice-President Elena Fort, one of the most outspoken directors on the matter, was not present.

After improved dialogue and reduced tension, the two sides came to a compromise, with the club admitting errors in the way they had gone about things, and their planning for a new singing section. The €21k fine, the impetus for the dispute and until then the condition for the return of the fan groups, was not mentioned.

Elections on the horizon

The timeline means that the singing section are unlikely to return much before the elections which were called on Thursday. One of the reasons for the ban cited by President Joan Laporta’s political rivals were the chants of ‘Barca yes, Laporta no’ which had begun to emanate from the same section.

This move could well reduce the likelihood of said groups campaigning against Laporta in the elections, but they would also have limited opportunity to raise their voice against him before the vote.