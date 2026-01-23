Serie A side make move to sign Barcelona defender

Barcelona are prepared to see a mass exodus of players during the remaining days of the winter transfer window. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has already left for Girona, Dro Fernandez is poised to join Paris Saint-Germain after submitting a request to leave, and there are also a number of La Masia talents that are heading out too.

One of those is Andres Cuenca. The defender, who had been tipped for a call-up after Ronald Araujo took an indefinite leave of absence, has failed to convince first team head coach Hansi Flick, and with his contract now in its final six months, it is expected that he will continue his career elsewhere.

Como made an opening offer for Cuenca last week, and according to Sportitalia (via MD), this would include a 25% sell-on clause for Barcelona. This would allow the Catalans to keep some control over the 18-year-old, who could become the latest Spanish talent to join Cesc Fabregas’ side.

As has been shown in the cases of former Real Madrid players Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon, moving to Como is a good fit for young prospects. Cuenca could end up being the latest to thrive at the Serie A club, and that would benefit Barcelona if they do manage to secure a significant sell-on clause.

Fellow defender also set to leave Barcelona

As well as Cuenca, another Barca Atletic defender is close to leaving. It has been decided that Mamadou Mbacke has little prospect of being into the first team, which is why he is also expected to depart before the winter transfer window closes in 10 days’ time. A move to the United States has been mentioned, and if he does go there, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona would be able to seal another sell-on clause agreement.