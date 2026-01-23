MD7 of the 2025-26 league phase in the Europa League took place on Thursday, with two La Liga clubs in action. Real Betis travelled to Greece to take on PAOK Thessaloniki in one of the early matches, before Celta Vigo hosted Ligue 1 side Lille at Balaidos.

Real Betis dealt blow top 8 hopes after defeat in Thessaloniki

PAOK Thessaloniki 2-0 Real Betis

Real Betis, who won impressively last weekend, missed their chance to all-but secure their place in the top 8 of the league phase, having been defeated by PAOK Thessaloniki. The home side had a number of good chances that were passed up, but on 67 minutes, they found the breakthrough when Georgios Giakoumakis played in Andrija Zivkovic, who made no mistake with a headed effort from a few yards out.

Giakoumakis would double the lead from the penalty spot late on after a foul inside the penalty by Betis debutant Jose Antonio Morante. The result means that Los Verdiblancos still have their fate in their own hands as they still sit eighth, but a victory is needed against Feyenoord at La Cartuja.

Swedish connection leads 10-man Celta Vigo to victory

Celta Vigo 2-1 Lille

Celta Vigo have booked their place in the Europa League knockout rounds after an impressive win at Balaidos. They had a dream start when Williot Swedberg opened the scoring inside the opening 60 seconds, but things took a turn when Hugo Sotelo was sent off after a VAR check.

Despite this, Celta rallied, and Carl Starfelt doubled their lead on 69 minutes. Olivier Giroud got a goal back for the visitors, but in the end, it was not enough. With this result, the Galicians are up to 12th, and they have an outside chance of reaching the top 8 next week.