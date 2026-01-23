PSG manager Luis Enrique comes to defence of Real Madrid star

It may well be the toughest week of Brahim Diaz’s career. On Sunday he was presented with the opportunity to end a 60-year drought in the African Cup of Nations, and write his name into Moroccan history books. However his Panenka penalty, unsuccessful, made him arguably more of a talking point.

The final went to extra time following a lengthy delay before the penalty was taken and then saved by Edouard Mendy. Brahim was subbed early into extra time, and Senegal went on to win it, with the Atlas Lions missing out in heartbreaking fashion.

Luis Enrique comes to defence of Brahim Diaz

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is not well-liked at the Bernabeu for his Barcelona past, but the Asturian was keen to defend Brahim when asked about it earlier this week. Diario AS carried his answer.

“Today we talked about that goal. Everyone’s talking about Brahim. But I remember Zidane. Zidane, who is a footballing god. He scored it in a World Cup final. I also remember Sergio Ramos, who scored a Panenka in an important match. Many players do that. When you score those penalties, everyone applauds and no one says a word. And when you miss, there are a lot of negative opinions about a player.”

‘Lucho’ went on to praise Brahim personally.

“He’s a magnificent player. I know him. I managed him for a match with the national team. He’s an exceptional player and a great person. It’s unfair. I can understand that it’s difficult to accept that. It’s a sport where you have to show that you can win and lose. It’s okay. If you win, and if you lose, it’s not the end of the world. The most important thing is the values ​​you can show young people. He’s not a murderer or a bad person. He deserves respect. Right now, it’s a time of pressure.”

Brahim has apologised to Morocco

Following the miss, Brahim penned an emotional apology to the fans and people of Morocco. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa and several teammates at Real Madrid have commented that they will be there to support him on his return, which occurred on Thursday. He is set to be available as Los Blancos take on Villarreal.