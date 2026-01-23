Barcelona President Joan Laporta has responded to accusations of fraud and dishonest trading with a public statement denying the allegations. Laporta last week attended a court hearing regarding the case, which dates back to his involvement with football club Reus.

Laporta has been accused of fraud in a €4.7m lawsuit by a number of former clients of the business CCSB, which were the majority shareholders in Reus. The Blaugrana chief has been accused of advising people to invest in CCSB with ulterior motives.

Laporta responds to accusations

After leaving his court hearing last week, Laporta declared that he was optimistic that nothing would come of the lawsuit, as per Sport. A week on, Laporta has addressed the accusations more specifically, which are the latest of several to be brought against him for his alleged involvement in CCSB. He assures that he was not involved in any scam, and that he could not have possibly participated in the signing of contracts on their behalf.

Joan Laporta statement

This was the statement in full put out by Laporta.