Barcelona President Joan Laporta has responded to accusations of fraud and dishonest trading with a public statement denying the allegations. Laporta last week attended a court hearing regarding the case, which dates back to his involvement with football club Reus.
Laporta has been accused of fraud in a €4.7m lawsuit by a number of former clients of the business CCSB, which were the majority shareholders in Reus. The Blaugrana chief has been accused of advising people to invest in CCSB with ulterior motives.
Laporta responds to accusations
After leaving his court hearing last week, Laporta declared that he was optimistic that nothing would come of the lawsuit, as per Sport. A week on, Laporta has addressed the accusations more specifically, which are the latest of several to be brought against him for his alleged involvement in CCSB. He assures that he was not involved in any scam, and that he could not have possibly participated in the signing of contracts on their behalf.
Joan Laporta statement
This was the statement in full put out by Laporta.
Following certain reports published by some media outlets, which are inaccurate, regarding events under investigation by the Barcelona Court of Instruction No. 22, and in particular, my statement in court on January 16, 2026, I must make the following clarifications:
1. I did not participate in the signing of the contracts on which the allegations of the events under investigation are based, as the complainant herself – whom I do not know -states in her complaint.
2. I am not, nor have I ever been, a representative or agent of CSSB Ltd., and therefore, I have not signed – nor could I have signed – any contract on its behalf, nor have I authorised the receipt of funds intended for said company.
3.- In the document referred to in the disseminated information – of which I had no knowledge and on which the complaint is not based – it is clearly observed that my signature was as a simple witness, that is, it was signed by the representative of the company CSSB Ltd. in my “presence”, in accordance with the usual practice of the jurisdiction where the contract has effects.
4.- With respect for the ongoing judicial investigation, I express my full confidence that -very soon- it will be resolved that I have not participated in any type of deception, as, in fact, the Judge in charge of the investigation already warned when the complaint was filed, not admitting it for processing.
Finally, I expressly reserve the right to take appropriate legal action against all biased and/or inaccurate information, the purpose of which is none other than to damage my image, reputation, and honour.
