A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides try to add to optimise their squads in January.

Alaves

Real Betis forward Cedric Bakambu has been heavily linked with an exit in January, and Matteo Moretto claims that Alaves are one of the sides interested in him, but Genoa are also pursuing him.

Alavés quiere a Cédric Bakambu, del Betis. @marca — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 12, 2026

Barcelona

Barcelona have decided not to entertain any of the numerous loan offers for Roony Bardghji, say Sport. Hansi Flick values him as an important member of his squad. Meanwhile 17-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Ederson Castillo is on trial. Sport say their plan would be to sign him in 2027 for Barca Atletic, should they be sufficiently impressed.

Leaving the club is Mamadou Mbacke Fall, after The Athletic reported a deal is being finalised with US side St. Louis City.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have enquired about Sporting CP centre-back Jeremiah St. Juste, but could face competition from Valencia too, reports Matteo Moretto. Sky Sports News, via MD, say that a loan deal for Fer Lopez is also expected to be done, but an agreement is still being thrashed out over his salary.

Valencia y Celta han preguntado por Jeremiah St. Juste, central del Sporting CP. pic.twitter.com/bwiD8OiM3V — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 12, 2026

Elche

Talented youngster Rodrigo Mendoza, who has attracted interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid in the past, could be on the move this winter. Diario AS say Lazio are willing to pay as much as €20m for him. Ali Houary has joined Mirandes on loan until the end of the season. Marca also say that striker Rafa Mir, who is on loan from Sevilla, could leave. Marca say he has an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, and is considering his options.

Coming in is Lucas Cepeda, who will join for €1.8m from Colo Colo in Chile. That will acquire 70% of the versatile defender’s rights, but an extra €700k is available in bonuses, report Diario AS. Forward Abiel Osorio has joined from Defensa y Justicia, but will remain there on laon.

Espanyol

After missing out on Ferran Jutgla seemingly, Espanyol had turned their attentions to Porto’s Angel Alarcon. Yet Diario AS say he will join Utrecht on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Getafe

Getafe have brought in Olympique Lyon forward Martin Satriano on loan until the end of the season, and his Argentine compatriot Sebastian Boselli on loan from River Plate. A central defender by trade, he will give Jose Bordalas more options at the back, as will Zaid Romero, another centre-back, who is also on loan from Club Brugge. Up front, a second forward in the shape of Luis Vazquez has come in on loan from Anderlecht.

Girona

Following the signing of Marc-Andre ter Stegen on loan, Girona have brought in midfielder Fran Beltran from Celta Vigo. The 27-year-old leaves the Galicians after more than seven years and 263 appearances, and six months before the end of his deal, has joined Girona for €150k.

They have also confirmed a deal for Manchester City talent Claudio Echeverri on loan until the end of the season. Jhon Solis has moved the other way, joining Birmingham City on loan. MD say that 20-year-old Ukrainian forward Oleksandr Pyshchur will arrive on loan from ETO FC. Fabrizio Romano says the deal will be permanent, and worth around €1m.

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCL: Girona agree deal in principle to sign Oleksandr Pyshchur from ETO FC, here we go! Fee will be around €1m for tall Ukrainian striker. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ykHGY2xtci — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2026

Levante

As reported by El Chiringuito, Levante have loaned Lille midfielder Ugo Raghouber The 22-year-old will be at the Ciutat de Valencia until the end of the season. Marca say they are also working on the loan of 20-year-old winger Momodou Sonko from Gent. They have already signed right-winger Tay Abed from PSV Eindhoven for €200k.

🚨 OFICIAL | Ugo Raghouber, nuevo jugador del Levante. 🇫🇷 El francés llega en calidad de cedido hasta final de temporada. pic.twitter.com/xHMoWhHQoN — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 14, 2026

RCD Mallorca

Vedat Muriqi, who is now on 14 goals for the season, has attracted the interest of Fenerbahce as a potential Youssef En-Nesyri replacement. Diario AS say the Turkish giants are willing to offer as much as €15m for him, but the Kosovan forward has said publicly that he will leave the decision up to the club. Midfielder Omar Mascarell could be set for a sudden departure. MD say he has an offer to leave, and does not feel valued by the club, with his contract up in the summer.

In terms of reinforcements, RadioMarca say that Mallorca are in talks with Bologna for 22-year-old winger Benja Dominguez. Justin Kalumba, 21, has already arrived on a free from Angers to give Mallorca more options out wide.

Osasuna

Osasuna have confirmed the signing of Raul Moro from Ajax, for a €5m fee in exchange for 50% of his rights. He has signed a five-year deal, and will have a €100m release clause.

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have announced the signing of winger Ilias Akhomach on loan for the rest of the season from Villarreal. They have no buy option.

Real Betis

In addition to interest from Napoli, Marca say that various Premier League clubs are interested in Ez Abde. Uruguayan forward Gonzalo Petit has ended his loan with Mirandes to join Granada for the second half of the season, again on loan.

Going the other way, Matteo Moretto has reported that 20-year-old Estudiantes midfielder Mikel Amondarain is attracting interest from Betis. They will consider a move in the summer.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are pursuing the signing of 19-year-old right-winger Iker Doblas, who plays for Damm, as per Diario AS. He would in theory join Real Madrid C.

Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo have signed recently arrived Argentine midfielder Thiago Fernandez on loan from Villarreal. Veteran right-back Alvaro Lemos has left on a free for Granada.

Sevilla

Sevilla are negotiating with Independiente del Valle for attacking midfielder Patrik Mercado. They are keen to sign him immediately, but Independiente are looking for him to remain until the summer, explains Matteo Moretto.

El Sevilla vuelve a acercarse a Patrik Mercado. Sevilla e IDV están negociando intensamente en busca de una fórmula correcta que satisfaga a todas las partes implicadas: Mercado podría quedarse seis meses en Ecuador en préstamo y luego unirse al Sevilla a partir de junio. Es una… https://t.co/BF6p8kOzdQ — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 20, 2026

CSKA Moscow have made a €5m offer for defender Kike Salas, but Diario AS say that Sevilla have turned it down, feeling it to be too low.

Valencia

Valencia are believed to be close to the signature of Guido Rodriguez on loan, say Diario AS. The Argentine midfielder is out of contract in the summer at West Ham United, and they could look to extend his deal before they allow him to leave.

Villarreal

Long-time left-back Alfonso Pedraza has informed Villarreal that he is leaving the club at the end of the season. The veteran will sign for Lazio, say Marca.