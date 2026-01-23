Julian Alvarez agent responds to transfer talk amid Arsenal and Barcelona links

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez continues to be linked with a move away from the club, despite Los Colchoneros consistently assuring that they have no intention of selling the Argentina international. Earlier this season he played down links to Barcelona, and now his agent has come out to discuss his future publicly.

Barcelona have been linked with Alvarez for much of the past year, with President Joan Laporta seemingly preferring him to replace Robert Lewandowski this summer. More recently, Chelsea have also been credited with interest, and several reports now claim that Arsenal are considering launching an offensive for him.

Julian Alvarez agent speaks to interest

Last summer, Alvarez’s agent added fuel to the fire, explaining that ‘I don’t think that there are many Argentines who don’t have an affection for Barcelona‘. This time he played down the links.

“Any club interested in Julian should contact Atletico Madrid’s management, as the player is under contract and committed to the club,” he told Eremnews, as quoted by Sport.

“It’s not true, I haven’t met with Deco or anyone from Barcelona during the current period,” he explained, when asked about supposed contacts between the two. The Catalan daily add that there is conflicting information on Atletico’s willingness to negotiate. Although some sources assure Atletico have no intention of listening to offers, others claim that a bid of €120m would be considered.

Julian Alvarez’s tough season

In addition, Alvarez is not having the easiest of seasons, with no goals coming since the first of November in La Liga. Including cup competitions, his figures look significantly better, with 11 goals and five assists in his 28 appearances, but there is little doubt that his contribution has been below expectations in recent months. Over the past few games, Diego Simeone has continued to withdraw him around the hour-mark of games.