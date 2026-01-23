Jose Mourinho issues warning to former club Real Madrid

Tuesday’s thumping victory over AS Monaco means that Real Madrid are well-placed to secure a top 8 place in the league phase standings, which would ensure they immediately progress to the Champions League Round of 16. They are two points clear of ninth-placed Barcelona, but given that so many teams are on the same total, it is likely that a win will be needed next week to ensure that the play-off round is avoided.

It so happens that Real Madrid’s final league phase match is against a familiar face: Jose Mourinho’s Benfica. The Portuguese side have had a difficult Champions League campaign so far, and a win is needed to give themselves any chance of reaching the play-off round.

That’s exactly what they are aiming for, as Mourinho made clear when speaking to the media (via MD).

“Although it is practically impossible, practically not impossible, the culture we have in this group is that, regardless of the objectives, when Benfica plays, you have to give your best, play with the responsibility of being Benfica and give your best, so it doesn’t change much if it is practically possible or not. We know it’s Real Madrid, obviously. We know that, at the moment, we are a Benfica with limitations, but we will give everything.”

Real Madrid will be wary of Benfica threat

It may have been a poor Champions League campaign up until this point, but Benfica will be determined to set things right next week. Real Madrid will need to be on their game, as a defeat could mean they drop out of the top eight, which would ensure a play-off for the second season in a row. If they are to give themselves the best chance of a 16th title in the competition, they will need to avoid that.