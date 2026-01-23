Former Barcelona prodigy Jean-Marie Dongou has said that racism was rarely a problem for him coming through at La Masia. The Cameroonian forward was brought to Spain as a 13-year-old by Barcelona, and made waves as he came through the ranks.

Dongou, 30, retired two years ago after a career which took him to Real Zaragoza, Nastic de Tarragona, Lugo, Lleida, Honka Espoo in Finland, Zamora, Anagennisi Karditsa and finally Osaka. However as a teenager, Dongou broke records for goals, and seemed he would be the next great talent to emerge from La Masia.

Speaking to Post United, Dongou was asked whether he had ever suffered from racism in the game.

“I honestly suffered more from anti-Catalan sentiment than from racism in Spain. I never suffered from racism,” he remarked, as quoted by Marca.

Dongou: ‘Barcelona saved my life’

Coming through the Samuel Eto’o Foundation in Douala, Cameroon, Dongou explained how he made it to Catalonia.

“There were 300 of us kids, and out of those 300, they chose 60. And from those 60, the coach made a selection of 12. We came to Barcelona, ​​and Barca only signed three of us. I spent two years at the Foundation. I lived in the house of one of the Foundation’s directors, we went to school, we trained… And then, when there was a tournament, we came here to play. And that’s how Barca signed me.”

Despite never making his mark in the first team, Dongou said that the money he earned saved his family.

“Barcelona saved my life and my family’s. If I hadn’t gone to Barca, my parents probably wouldn’t be alive today.”

“When I arrived, Barcelona paid you a lot of money for a kid. I’ve been bringing money home since I was 13. The money Barca paid me was enough to help my parents, my sisters… I started paying for my sisters’ university education.”

Racism on the rise in Spanish football

Unfortunately, it seems racial abuse has been on the rise in Spanish football in recent years. Vinicius Junior is the most high-profile and most targeted player, but the likes of Inaki Williams, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal have all been targeted by racial abuse in the last year.