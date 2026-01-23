Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado continues to be linked with a move away from the club before the end of the January transfer window, as it enters its final week. The 22-year-old has been short on opportunities this season, after a breakout campaign last year.

Casado has played just 871 minutes this season in 19 appearances, and despite Pedri going off injured after an hour, spent the entirety of Barcelona’s win over Slavia Prague on the bench. Marc Bernal was sent on before him, and it seems the teenager has leapfrogged Casado in the pecking order. Recent weeks have seen claims that Casado is now willing to consider an exit that he was not in the summer transfer window.

Galatasaray linked with Casado move

The latest team to be linked with Casado are Turkish giants Galatasaray, who are looking to make moves before the end of the transfer window. Sport reference a number of reports in Turkiye suggesting that Casado is one of the options on their shortlist. Casado is under contract until 2028, and has a release clause of €100m, but the word was that the Blaugrana would have opened the door for an offer of around €30m in the summer.

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United also interested

This follows on from interest in the shape of Atletico Madrid and Manchester United. Los Rojiblancos are looking for a midfield signing to replace Conor Gallagher, and Casado is one of the names on their shortlist, but it seems they are prioritising a move for Joao Gomes or Ederson first. On the other hand, Manchester United have also met with his agent in the last week. Whether either of these sides turn their interest into a concrete offer is another matter, but Casado certainly doesn’t seem to be in Hansi Flick’s thinking for the time being.