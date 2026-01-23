Barcelona are always aware of possible players that they could add to their well-renowned La Masia academy. They are about to add Ajay Tavares and Hamza Abdelkarim to their ranks, and in the coming months, they could also bring in a couple of players that are currently based in Croatia.

It is no secret that Barcelona have a lot of interest in Cardoso Varela, who is already a regular member of Dinamo Zagreb’ squad at the age of 17. As well as him, the Catalans have their eye on a player that recently left the Croatian giants, and is now plying his trade at NK Kustosija: Rafael Belinho.

Barcelona met with Belinho and his representatives in September, and they made it clear that he is someone they could look to sign. However, they are about to face significant competition for his signature, with The Mirror reporting that the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal are showing interest in the 17-year-old forward.

At the moment, Borussia Dortmund have made the most moves to sign Belinho, with the teenager’s representatives having been in Germany in recent days for face-to-face discussions with the Bundesliga giants. They intend to steal a march on the competition, which they may need to do in order to secure his services.

Barcelona have advantage in Belinho race

It won’t be easy for Barcelona to sign Belinho, but their close relationship with Andy Bara, who represents the youngster, means that they have a better chance of getting a deal done if one is pursued. They have brought in Mikayil Faye and Lovro Chelfi from NK Kustosija in recent years, and there is every chance that a similar move is pulled off.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona move for Belinho, but if so, they would fancy their chances of signing him.