Barcelona open talks over new deal for Chelsea target

Barcelona are looking to tie Fermin Lopez into a new contract, following his fine start to the season. The 22-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers for Hansi Flick this season, as he illustrated against Slavia Prague on Wednesday night.

Lopez came up with a brace to get Barcelona back into the game against Slavia, after going a goal down after 10 minutes. The second a long-range strike that found the corner in impressive fashion, taking him to 10 goals and 10 assists this year. Those have come in just 24 appearances, many of which have not been starts, and he is currently averaging a goal contribution every 76 minutes.

Barcelona discuss Fermin Lopez contract renewal

According to Sport, Barcelona have met with Fermin’s agent to discuss a new deal. His current deal runs until 2029, and Lopez has always declared his desire to remain at Camp Nou, but rising interest in him has led Barcelona to take action. Chelsea made a late bid for him in the summer, but Lopez turned it down, and there has been talk the Blues are again interested in signing him.

The Catalan giants intend to give Lopez a significant pay rise, and extend his deal by two years as a result. It is said that both parties are willing to do business.

Fermin turned down summer move

Despite the club reportedly being open to a lucrative offer for Fermin in the summer, he continues to demonstrate his importance. Last season he impressed as a more than capable alternative off the bench or in case of injury, but now he is firmly in the conversation for a starting spot. With Dani Olmo and Raphinha in and out of the side through injuries, Lopez has become one of the more consistent attacking factors for Hansi Flick.