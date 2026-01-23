Barcelona not in contention for free agent midfielder with close ties to Hansi Flick

Barcelona have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka in recent months, but a move for the Germany international is unlikely at the time of writing. Atletico Madrid have also been credited with interest in him.

In theory, Goretzka fits the profile of what Barcelona might look for, given he is out of contract in the summer and available on a free. Experienced, and able to provide a different style of player in midfield, Goretzka could make sense as an addition.

Barcelona not interested in Goretzka

In late December it was reported that Goretzka had been in contact with former manager Hansi Flick to express his interest in a move to Camp Nou. However Christian Falk has told Bayern Insider that this is not the case. He notes that Goretzka is not seen as a good fit for their style of play in a position where they already have a number of options. It is thought that Barcelona are set to focus their efforts on a striker in the summer.

Who is interested in Goretzka?

Atletico Madrid have also supposedly enquired about Goretzka’s demands this summer, but they are not listed by Falk among the sides pursuing him. Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Juventus have all shown interest, but it appears that Spain is some way off being his destination.

Los Colchoneros are currently looking for more options in midfield, following the departure of Conor Gallagher. Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has been tasked with making a signing this January, with Joao Gomes (Wolves), Ederson dos Santos (Atalanta) and Marc Casado (Barcelona) all on their shortlist. Goretzka would perhaps suit Diego Simeone’s side better, with a more marauding box-to-box style, although that was not the case for Gallagher at the Metropolitano.