Atletico Madrid identify potential Julian Alvarez replacement

Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez continues to be linked with an exit from the club, with the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and most recently Arsenal all linked with the Argentina forward. Los Rojiblancos are looking at a major addition to their attack in the summer.

It is noted by Marca that Atletico Madrid Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is working on additions in attack for the coming summer, with uncertainty over the future of Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Sorloth and Alvarez. Griezmann may decide to call time on his career at the top level with offers from Major League Soccer, while Sorloth has recently said he is keen to stay at the club. Atletico are expected to do what they can to keep Alvarez, and he is under contract until 2030, although the consistent links with a move away will concern the club.

Hugo Humanes (18), a former Real Madrid and Inter academy player, joined Atlético Madrid last week. Today, he shared a photo of himself as a young child with his family at the Vicente Calderón. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ku6BSoEUsC — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 22, 2026

Atletico Madrid interested in Goncalo Ramos

The Madrid daily go on to say that Portugal and Paris Saint-Germain number nine Goncalo Ramos is on their shortlist for a move in the summer. Ramos is highly regarded at the Metropolitano, and Alemany is conscious he will have to begin seducing him soon in order to put together a move in the summer.

Ramos: Short of starts at Paris Saint-Germain

So far this season, Ramos has 10 goals and an assist in his 28 appearances, but just over a 1,000 minutes to his name. Of those 28 appearances, just 10 have been starts, and none have come in the Champions League. With a plethora of options up front, Ramos has constantly being playing second fiddle at PSG, and at 24, may be attracted by the offer of more regular football.

After securing the Champions League last season, Ramos has collected all of the possible silverware in Paris. His contract, no doubt lucrative still runs until 2028.