Atletico Madrid are working against the clock to bring in reinforcements this January, and have been dealt a blow to their ambitions. Los Colchoneros are targeting a central midfielder and a playmaker to replace Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori.

With respect to the former, it seems Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has a number of plates spinning, with Marc Casado, Ederson dos Santos and primarily Joao Gomes all noted as targets for the coming days. Less options have been made public with regard to a more attacking reinforcement.

Kang-In Lee interest rebuffed by PSG

Their top target was said to be Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Kang-In Lee, who has not had much in the way of game time for Luis Enrique. Atletico Madrid have been in talks for him, and the South Korean star is said to be keen on the move. Yet Matteo Moretto reports that PSG have rejected their approach for him, as Luis Enrique does not want to lose him midseason, and will not consider a move currently. There is a chance a deal could be done in the summer, but PSG will try to offer him a new contract.

Previous reports had indicated that PSG would looke for a fee of around €40-50m if they were to allow him to leave – which appears to be a number suitable only for the summer.

Thiago Almada set to stay at Atletico

It increases the chances of Thiago Almada remaining at the club. The Argentine international is keen to ensure he still has a place in the Albiceleste World Cup squad, and has not been happy with the amount of minutes he has currently.

🚨🇫🇷 BREAKING: Clement Lenglet is back in team training!@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/EOvyLyw05g — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 23, 2026

In midweek, Alemany was asked whether Almada could leave on loan to Galatasaray, and ruled out that possibility. If Kang-In does not leave PSG, it would appear to ensure Los Rojiblancos hang onto him.