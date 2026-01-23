Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong made his way from Spain’s third tier onto the radar of several of Europe’s biggest clubs in a matter of months. After impressive early form, it seems he could be in for a major move in the summer.

Etta Eyong, 22, has only made a total of 22 appearances in La Liga between this season and last at Levante and Villarreal, scoring seven times and giving three assists. Los Granotas pounced to sign him for just €3m from the Yellow Submarine, although they do reportedly have a buyback clause and a 50% sell-on fee in his contract. That may come into play this summer.

Barcelona and Real Madrid interest

Already it was documented the Barcelona were interested in Etta Eyong in the summer, but decided not to move for him. He remains on their shortlist though, despite his pricey €30m release clause. Real Madrid have also been linked with the Cameroon international, and Ben Jacobs has confirmed that both have explored a move for him.

Arsenal and Manchester United also keen on Etta Eyong

Jacobs goes on to say that in addition to weighing up a move for Julian Alvarez, Arsenal have now enquired about Etta Eyong. Manchester United reportedly did so some months ago, but remain interested in him. Given the relative scarcity of number nines on the market, Etta Eyong is expected to be on the move.

Several top clubs have made initial enquiries to understand the terms required to sign Julian Alvarez. Deco held a meeting on behalf of Barcelona. Arsenal also made aware of Alvarez's situation. Exploratory talks commonplace and not yet indicative of a direction of travel.… pic.twitter.com/wx4Wu1Y5Yt — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 23, 2026

January move off the cards

Back in the September, Russian giants CSKA Moscow tried to pry him away from Orriols, but their bid was turned down. This month CSKA returned with a bid of around €25-30m including variables, but Etta Eyong appears to have turned down the move, opting against a move to Russia. It seems he will have no shortage of options in six months’ time.