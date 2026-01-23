Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has told the press that he hopes Vinicius Junior and the club can work out a way for the Brazilian to stay at the club. His contract renewal, on ice since last summer, has been a talking point for much of the season.

Following the exit of Xabi Alonso, it has been reported that Vinicius is again open to signing a contract renewal. His agent is currently in the Spanish capital, but so far there are no reports of any progress. Arbeloa was asked if he would like Vinicius to sign a new deal.

“It’s not up to me, it’s a matter for the club and the player. Of course, I hope he continues to make history here.”

Arbeloa avoids transfer talk

On several occasions already, Arbeloa has been asked whether he feels there are any areas the squad could do with strengthening, or if Real Madrid have any plans to do business in the transfer market. Arbeloa avoided giving much away again.

“I have an extraordinary squad. If anything is lacking, we have a great youth academy, as has always been the case in Real Madrid’s history.”

“[Pushed for a second answer] I think it’s not a question that’s related to me, but I repeat, I believe I have an extraordinary squad.”

Arbeloa’s meme material

On arrival for his first game at the Bernabeu, Arbeloa was filmed pausing in front of the Champions League trophies on his way into the stadium. The images quickly went viral, and became ‘meat for memes’ as the saying goes in Spain.

Arbeloa was asked if he felt that that people had it out for him, following the criticism of the moment.

“At that particular moment, I felt the history of Real Madrid. The other day I saw Ancelotti also put up a photo from that same area. If he stops there, it’s impossible for me not to stop as well. With respect to the criticism, I’m concentrated on what I have to do, on my job and helping the players.”

💥 Así ha sido la entrada de Arbeloa en el Bernabéu ante su primer partido de liga en el banquillo del @realmadrid 🏆 Se detiene delante de los trofeos de Champions#RealMadridLevantepic.twitter.com/XIi6oRK4IO — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) January 17, 2026

Los Blancos head to La Ceramica to take on Villarreal on Saturday night (21:00 CEST), in Arbeloa’s fourth game in charge. He confirmed that Rodrygo Goes would be back in the squad after missing his first three games through injury.