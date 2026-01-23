Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has stressed that the team he wants to see will be based on values rather than a specific system, as the press seeks more detail on his vision for the side. He also refused to give more detail on what changes he has made from the regime of his predecessor Xabi Alonso.

Arbeloa confirmed that Rodrygo Goes would be returning from injury after missing their last three games with a hamstring problem. Brahim Diaz, Raul Asencio and youngster Joan Martinez are all expected to be in the squad for their trip to face Villarreal on Saturday night too. Asked for more details on the style of play he is trying to implement, Arbeloa told the media that unity and commitment were paramount.

“Winning is the most important thing here, regardless of formations. I want to see the character and mentality he showed the other day. It perfectly embodies what Real Madrid is all about, that unity and commitment. Those are our values; we must never abandon them.”

Changes from Alvaro Arbeloa to Xabi Alonso

It has been reported that Arbeloa’s management has involved less detailed tactical walkthroughs than under Alonso, while he also seems to be communicating more with his players, if the leaks coming out of Valdebebas are to be believed. Arbeloa would not be drawn into explaining the perceived change in atmosphere among the squad.

“I’m talking about the ten days I’ve been here, that’s what I need to talk about. I believe and hope that the Monaco game will be a turning point. We have a lot of work to do, but from day one I’ve seen a group willing to work.”

“Hopefully this is the turning point we need. Kylian said it, it was our moment to step up and show the crowd what we want to do. To make them happy. It’s important, and the players did it, with effort and humility, with unity, which is very important to achieve our goals. Hopefully, everything will continue like this.”

“I try to help the players, I can’t speak about the past, about whether they are happier or less happy than before, about changes. What I’ve seen is that they are willing to work, they have welcomed me with open arms, which I’m very grateful for.”

Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga

It came as something of a surprise on Tuesday night when Jude Bellingham celebrated in response to minor reports that he enjoyed a party lifestyle. The England international struggled for his best form under Alonso, but scored against AS Monaco, and Arbeloa was delighted with his contributions.

“For me, I can only speak about what I’ve experienced. In matches with him, even in training sessions, he’s demonstrated his ability, his technique, his leadership, his character. The effort he put in was tremendous; he has a winning mentality, he has everything a Real Madrid player needs. I’m delighted with him, and we have to enjoy him.”

Bellingham was also perceived to be one of the players that was not convinced by Alonso’s discourse, although he has strenuously denied this. It was also the case with Fede Valverde, who complained publicly that he was not a right-back after being used there. Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga started at right-back and left-back against Monaco, with the Frenchman having also voiced his displeasure at playing there in the past.

“What I can say is that the players are willing to help. They put the team before themselves. It’s not that they didn’t cause any problems in those cases; they both played fantastic games. They had a sensational performance. That’s what I want to see: players committed and available to the team. They are versatile and have tremendous ability. They have the talent, which allows them to play wherever they want.”

Real Madrid face Villarreal at La Ceramica on Saturday night at 21:00 CEST, and will likely be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy.