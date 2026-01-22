Real Madrid have had a difficult 18 months, with no major trophy having been won since the start of the 2024-25 season. After winning the Champions League in the previous campaign, and with Kylian Mbappe arriving from Paris Saint-Germain, it was expected that Los Blancos would continue to kick on, but it has not been the case.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid have struggled defensively during this period, but worrying, the goals are drying up too. As noted by Cadena SER, the 2023-24 season, the last without Mbappe, saw Los Blancos score 2.29 goals per game, and this figure dropped to 2.05 goals per game for the following campaign in 2024-25. As for 2025-26, it is down further, with an average of 2 goals per game, which was bumped up after Alvaro Arbeloa’s side scored six against AS Monaco on Tuesday.

Real Madrid’s goal numbers have dropped since Mbappe arrived, and this is a major concern for club bosses. The Frenchman has been prolific since arriving, with 76 goals in 86 matches across all competitions, but there has been little support to him on the goalscoring front, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham having seen their numbers drop.

Another striker could be needed at the Bernabeu

This trend begs the question: do Real Madrid need to sign another striker? Mbappe has played the number nine role very well since he arrived, but it is no secret that he prefers operating on the left, a position that is currently held by Vinicius.

However, that may not be the case much longer. The Brazil international continues to be linked with a move away from Real Madrid, given that his contract has left than 18 months remaining. Furthermore, Erling Haaland has been tipped to replace him, and this would allow Mbappe to be moved to the left.