Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has explained that it has not been easy to leave the club, even if it is just for six months, after joining Girona on loan. The German shot-stopper had been benched in favour of Joan Garcia at Camp Nou this season, and is seeking more regular game time.

The Blaugrana are set to pay the vast majority of ter Stegen’s hefty salary for the remainder of the season, when he will presumably return to Camp Nou. Girona are set to bid farewell to back-up Dominik Livakovic, and ter Stegen is expected to be number one ahead of current starter Paulo Gazzaniga. The 33-year-old still has two years left on his Barcelona contract.

Ter Stegen confirms move is for game time

Ter Stegen is hoping to be Germany’s starter at a World Cup for the first time in his career this summer, but German Sporting Director Rudi Voller and manager Julian Nagelsmann have both publicly declared that he must be playing regular football in order to do so. At his presentation, ter Stegen confirmed he was after a starting role.

“After the injury, I wanted to get back on the pitch as soon as possible,” he told Sport.

“The manager’s decision has to be respected; I always told him I was available, but they opted for Joan, who is doing a great job, and I respect him completely. I have a very good relationship with Joan, even if you don’t think so. I wanted to play, and I’m grateful to the manager for playing me in the Cup to show that I’m fit. I always have personal goals, and I want consistent playing time.”

🚨 OFFICIAL: Tests conducted this morning have confirmed that Pedri González has a right hamstring injury, which he picked up during the game against Slavia Prague yesterday. The recovery time is expected to be one month. [@FCBarcelona] 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/yVj8mGkDNm — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 22, 2026

Ter Stegen: ‘It’s a big change after 12 years’

Arriving as a 21-year-old, ter Stegen is now moving club for just the second time. He was reportedly emotional while bidding farewell to the Barcelona squad on Tuesday.

“Saying goodbye has been very tough. The Barca dressing room is spectacular, I really enjoyed being there. In the end, it’s a big change, almost 12 years at that club. I have unforgettable memories and I’ll always carry them in my heart. I was captain of FC Barcelona and I always tried to represent the club in the best way possible. My arrival at Girona has been amazing. I still struggle to remember everyone’s names, but the veterans help you. Stuani gave me the list of all the fines, thanks Stuani.”

“Leaving my teammates [was the hardest thing], we had a very close relationship. It’s hard to leave a locker room, to leave a goalkeeping coach who’s been with me from the beginning. After saying goodbye, you take the weight off your shoulders. I’ll always have very fond memories of them, and I’ll be back to being one in the summer.”

Eric Garcia advised ter Stegen on move

He is not the first player to make the same switch in recent years, with Eric Garcia spending a highly successful year on loan at Montilivi under Michel Sanchez. He helped the Catalan side to a third-place finish.

“He loved being here. He told me I would feel very welcome because this club is like a family. He’s now a key player at Barca because he made the right choice; he can be an example for me in that regard.”