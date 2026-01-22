Real Madrid are set to appear in court, after an appeal by the neighbourhood union was accepted by the High Court for Justice in Madrid was accepted. Los Blancos are keen to hhost more concerts at the Santiago Bernabeu, but have been banned from doing so after violating government planning laws in residential areas.

One of the appeals of the Bernabeu is its location in central Madrid, making it easy to get to and a short journey for many people, and thus the club had planned to monetise their redeveloped Bernabeu. That kicked off in earnest in the summer of 2024, with Taylor Swift hosting three nights in the Spanish capital at the Santiago Bernabeu. Since September of 2024, the concerts have been halted though.

Real Madrid to appear in court following planning complaint

The Neighbourhood Association for those damaged by the Bernabeu (AVPB) had filed a complaint, alleging that Real Madrid Estadio, a subsidiary company for Real Madrid run by General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez, had violated planning laws. That complaint was initially rejected by the courts, but their appeal has been accepted, and now Angel Sanchez and Real Madrid Estadio, as well as the Council, will be forced to appear in court to defend themselves, as per Diario AS.

The contention of the AVPB is that Real Madrid did not apply for permission to host concerts, and as such, were not legally covered to do so.

Real Madrid’s neighbourhood issues

This is the latest issue facing Real Madrid’s plans for the Bernabeu. As mentioned, the concerts are currently on hiatus, due to noise pollution, with Real Madrid working on a soundproofing solution to bring the noise levels down. In addition, a parking project, with direct access to the Bernabeu, was to be managed by Real Madrid, but has now been halted as the courts establish whether it is in the public interest.