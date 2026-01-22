Real Madrid put moves for Jurgen Klopp on hold

Real Madrid have been perenially linked with Jurgen Klopp over recent years, and now is perhaps the time when a move is most likely. Klopp is no longer managing Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, where he was closely tied as manager, and Real Madrid have been forced to improvise this season, replacing Xabi Alonso with Alvaro Arbeloa.

Following Alonso’s exit, a number of names were linked to Los Blancos, including Enzo Maresca and Mauricio Pochettino, but the only one with any real substance seemed to be Klopp. The German manager retired after leaving Liverpool, becoming Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, but Real Madrid has been described as one of two jobs that Klopp would consider coming out of retirement for. On top of that, it has also been said that Real Madrid ‘100%’ want Klopp.

Klopp’s public statements on Real Madrid

For his part, Klopp has done his best to distance himself from the job – without ever ruling it out definitively. Initially declaring that the links have nothing to do with him, Klopp has since said that he would say no, for now. Interestingly, the experienced coach explained that Alonso’s exit was a sign that all was not well at the Bernabeu, something that might not have gone down too well within the hierarchy at the club.

Real Madrid put Klopp pursuit on hold

Klopp is perhaps the biggest name and most obvious option for Real Madrid to pursue, if they do believe that he can be an option. Yet Diario AS say that after his name was mentioned plenty at the Bernabeu in recent weeks, Real Madrid have put that option on hold for the time being. They intend to give Arbeloa a chance to earn the job.

This is of course a message that it helps to convey anyway – it provides further motivation for Arbeloa if he needed any, and reduces the talk of Klopp taking over if things go wrong. On top of that, if the Real Madrid players feel Arbeloa is a stop-gap, his authority is weakened.