Real Madrid agree €100m contract 16-year-old defender

Real Madrid are continuing to put a lot of focus on their academy, which has been an important area of focus in recent years. Not only have the likes of Raul Asencio and Fran Garcia emerged as important first team players, it has also proven to be an invaluable revenue stream.

The likes of Nico Paz, Jacobo Ramon and Chema Andres have brought decent money into the club, and all three could end up returning as better players below their market value (via pre-agreed buy-back clauses). This method has worked well for Real Madrid, and it should continue to do so in the future.

One of those that may manage to break into the first team without leaving is Leo Lemaitre. At 16, he is already considered to be one of the pearls of La Fabrica, with comparisons having been made between himself and current first team player Dean Huijsen.

Real Madrid have high hopes for Lemaitre, who could make the jump to the first team in the coming years. Their faith has been amplified by agreeing a new contract with him that runs until 2028, as Diario AS have reported.

Real Madrid hopes shown in new release clause

As per the report, Lemaitre’s new deal includes a €100m release clause, a figure that is generally reserved for the first team players. It has been deemed necessary, given that the teenager has attracted interest from clubs in England and France, although it is noted that he only wanted to remain at Valdebebas.

Lemaitre, who has also been in the midst of an international allegiance battle between Spain and France, will be a player to watch over the coming years. Alongside the likes of Huijsen, Asencio and Joan Martinez, he could be part of a young core of central defenders to make their mark at the Bernabeu.