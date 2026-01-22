Real Madrid are aiming to make it three wins in a row when they take on Villarreal in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash on Saturday. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, second in the standings, have struggled at La Ceramica in recent seasons, and with the Yellow Submarine currently riding high in third place, it is sure to be another difficult test for Los Blancos.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they do not have too many injury woes going into the match, and in this regard, they have recovered one of the players that was considered to be uncertain to play in Vila-Real. Raul Asencio was forced off at half time against AS Monaco after a blow to his leg, but as per Marca, he is projected to be included in Arbeloa’s squad for the match.

Rodrygo Goes doubtful for La Ceramica showdown

However, there is less certainty with Rodrygo Goes. Like Asencio, he did part of Thursday’s training session with his teammates, but it is unclear whether he will be able to play against Villarreal. He has missed the last two matches against Levante and Monaco with a muscle problem, and he is yet to fully recover.

Brahim Diaz returns after AFCON exploits

Another novelty of Thursday’s session was the return of Brahim Diaz, fresh off the disappointment of losing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final with Morocco. The 26-year-old, who missed a crucial penalty in the showpiece event, is expected to be available for selection on Saturday, as he seeks to move on quickly from that heartbreak in Rabat.

This weekend’s match will be a true test of whether Real Madrid have made steps forward since Arbeloa took over from Xabi Alonso. A defeat at La Ceramica would be another blow to their La Liga title hopes, especially given that Barcelona are up against relegation-threatened Real Oviedo on Sunday.