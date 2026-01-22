MLS side to complete permanent deal for Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona are in the middle of a mass exodus of players leaving the club, with a number of deals to be finalised in January. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has joined Girona, but in the lower categories, further exits are on the verge of being completed.

Dro Fernandez is poised to move to Paris Saint-Germain after handing in a transfer request, while Barca Atletic defenders Mamadou Mbacke and Andres Cuenca are also expected to be moved on before the end of the month. On top of this, young midfielder Adrian Gill is on the verge of returning to the United States.

As per MD, Atlanta United are in the final stages of agreeing a deal with Barcelona for Gill, who is seen as having no future in Catalonia. His contract expires in the summer, but the MLS side will pay a fee to bring him in now ahead of their 2026 season kicking off in the coming weeks.

Gil to play under former Barcelona manager

There had been high hopes for Gill at Barcelona, but a number of injury problems have stagnated his development. He will now have the chance to revitalise his career back home, where he will work under Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who was head coach of the Catalan side during the 2013-14 campaign.

Barcelona are trimming their La Masia options, but at the same time, they are bringing new players in. A deal has been finalised for Egypt U17 international Hamza Abdelkarim to join from Al Ahly, and he will be followed through the door by Ajay Tavares, who is set to arrive from Norwich City.

It will be interesting to see how Gill gets on away from Barcelona. Given that he is only 20 years of age, he has plenty of time left to turn his fortunes around, and doing so in the United States is very possible.