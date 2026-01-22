On Tuesday, Girona finalised the loan signing of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for the rest of the season. The 33-year-old arrives at Montilivi to get some much-needed playing time ahead of this summer’s World Cup, where he is expected to be a starter for Germany.

Girona have been in the market for a goalkeeper ever since it became clear that Dominik Livakovic would be returning to Fenerbahce. They considered a number of options, and at the top of their list would have been Ter Stegen, who is expected to take over from Paulo Gazzaniga as the starting goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen met his new teammates on Wednesday, and also the manager that he will be working under for the rest of the season. As per Diario AS, Michel Sanchez spoke glowingly to the Germany international during their first meeting.

“You’re going to see a good dressing room. There is a very healthy dressing room. You’re a leader too. You’re going to give us a lot. I’m very happy.”

Ter Stegen has a big few months ahead of him

Ter Stegen arrives at a Girona side on the up, with three victories in a row in La Liga. The Catalans are aiming for a fourth against Getafe on Monday, in a match where it is taken for granted that the Barcelona loanee will make his debut in place of Gazzaniga.

The next few months are critical for Ter Stegen, who must prove that he has operate at a good level. If he is able to convince, the likelihood is that he will start for Germany at the World Cup, but if he struggles, he may be forced to sit on the bench for yet another major tournament, which would be a big blow in the twilight of his professional player career.