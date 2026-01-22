Barcelona youngster in advanced talks to leave in January

Barcelona youngster Dani Rodriguez could be the next Barca Atletic talent to leave the club, following the shock news that Dro Fernandez would be leaving. However in this case, it will be on Barcelona’s terms.

Dro was championed by Hansi Flick in the summer, and handed his debut by the German manager, but has been tempted away, with just a €6m release clause in his deal. Before he did so with Dro, Dani Rodriguez was given his first start for Barcelona by Flick last season, starting against Real Valladolid, but unfortunately being forced off in the first half with a broken collarbone.

Dani Rodriguez in talks for loan exit

According to Sport, Rodriguez is closing in on a loan move to leave the club in January. In the summer, Rodriguez received interest, including from Valencia, while he was still recovering from surgery, but elected to continue at Barcelona. Now he is keen to try his luck with a loan move, with Dinamo Zagreb in advanced talks for him.

Rodriguez has received other offers, but Dinamo are the most convincing options.. It is not clear whether it will include an option to buy but the talk in the summer was of a permanent move. Barcelona were open to a sale at the time. He currently has 18 months left on his contract.

🚨 Frenkie de Jong's goal should have counted! It was a VAR error. [@ArchivoVAR] pic.twitter.com/a2HRetZDG9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 22, 2026

Dani Rodriguez yet to return to the first team

Since his brief outing with the senior side, Rodriguez has not featured for Flick. This season he has three goals and five assists in his 19 appearances for Barca Atletic under Juliano Belletti. He is keen to play at a higher level, and has Lamine Yamal and Roony Bardghji ahead of him in his natural right-wing position. Rodriguez also made 18 appearances (five goals) for Spain’s under-19 side, before making his debut with the under-21s in October.