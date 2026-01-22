Pedri Gonzalez to miss 7-10 games after Barcelona confirm hamstring injury

Barcelona secured a victory that puts them in a strong position to get into the top eight of the Champions League on Wednesday night, but at a significant cost. Key midfielder Pedri Gonzalez exited their 2-0 win over Slavia Prague after an hour, and will undergo further tests on the injury in Barcelona today.

Although initial reports claim that Pedri’s issue is ‘not serious‘, it could keep him out for a number of games over the next month. El Chiringuito report that Pedri has suffered a minor tear in his hamstring, for which the usual recovery time is four to five weeks. This has since been confirmed by Barcelona.

Barcelona would be without Pedri for at least 6-7 games

That would appear to keep him out for at least 5-6 games over the next month. This weekend Barcelona host Real Oviedo at Camp Nou, and then play Copenhagen in the final game of the Champions League first phase. That is followed by trips Elche and Albacete in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, then games against RCD Mallorca (H), Girona (A) and Levante (H). If the injury is four weeks, then he Pedri could be in contention to return against Los Granotas.

Champions League and Copa del Rey progress

On top of that, their fate against Copenhagen and Albacete face three more games during the period when Pedri could be out. Should they drop into the Champions League play-offs, then Pedri will almost certainly miss the first leg on the 17th/18th of February, and if his injury extends to five weeks, the return leg on the 24th/25th. Progress to the Copa del Rey semi-final will mean missing the first leg of the semi-final too, which will likely take place on the 9th/10/11th of February. Barcelona are also without Frenkie de Jong through suspension for the clash with Copenhagen.

How have Barcelona fared without Pedri?

Pedri also suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season, and missed a month of action – he would also be absent against Villarreal in their final game before the winter break due to knee discomfort. In total, Pedri has missed six games this season, recording four wins out of four in La Liga. In the Champions League, Barcelona drew with Club Brugge 3-3, and lost 3-0 to Chelsea without him.