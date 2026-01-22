Barcelona President Joan Laporta has announced the date for the next elections at the club, as he seeks a fourth mandate. The club will call rare midseason elections, although Laporta was elected during the season following a vote of no confidence in predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Following a board meeting on Thursday, Laporta has announced that the elections will take place on the 15th of March, with the Blaugrana taking on Sevilla at home that weekend. The board will resign at the start of February to begin the electoral process, during which a transitory board will take charge. Candidates keen to run will be required to collect the signatures of 2,321 members in order to run, equivalent to half of the amount of delegate members at the club assembly.

Laporta’s election announcement

Laporta made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, claiming that it would provide minimal interruption.

“We have chosen this date because, both institutionally and in terms of sports, it is the most appropriate. We are convinced that these will be exemplary elections, with high voter turnout, and that they will become a true celebration of Barcelona’s spirit,” Sport quote.

Opponent Marc Ciria – ‘Laporta has his interests’

One of the members tipped to run against him is economist Marc Ciria, who has been vocal within the Barcelona sphere over recent years. He told MD that he would have preferred the elections to take place after the season had ended.

“We would have preferred the elections to have been at the end of the season, after the team had competed and fought without interference for all the titles, but the statutes are clear and allow it to be done within this period.”

“The current president has his own interests in having it happen on this date, but we are prepared and excited to take on this responsibility with great enthusiasm.” His aim is “To give members back their leading role. To ensure they are involved in all club decisions. This movement is about preserving the legacy passed down from parents to children.”

Other potential opponents and consequences

Former opponent Victor Font, who ran against Laporta in 2021, is also expected to run again, while Joan Camprubi, grandson of former President Agusti Montal has also been campaigning with his fan group in recent years. Anything other than a Laporta victory would not only be a major surprise, but a result that would shake the foundations of Barcelona midseason. Director of Football Deco has also said he will not continue if Laporta leaves the club.